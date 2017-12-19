Clarence Tilton w/ Sack of Lions & Matt Cox at The Waiting Room

Coat Drive for Heart Ministry

Clarence Tilton

with Sack of Lions & Matt Cox

ALL AGES Doors at 7pm

he Weber brothers of Omaha are not afraid to take their time, but they’re also not afraid to take a swing… smack you in the nose and just let it bleed. A combination of factors lead them down their current musical path: strongly personal themes coupled with a love for the sound of pedal steel and traditional country music. Unlike previous projects, the Get and Ground Tyrants, this new cocktail did not fit in the standard rock vessel. “We were writing songs about our grandparents, or songs about being parents—the format was obvious once the material began to take shape. We love playing songs slow, enjoying the simplicity and the power… we decided to look for some guys who felt the same way.” Rehearsal became the goal-- getting together to make music, sharing an interesting bottle of whiskey, laughing and remembering. “It feels right to us… and that should be obvious from the moment we plug in.” Craig Meier (Sixty Watt Saloon, Hong Jyn Corporation, Pendrakes) on bass and Jarron Wayne Storm (Willard’s Band, Poncho and the Contraband) on drums deftly provide the giddy-up; Paul Novak (Pendrakes) agreed to tie it all together on acoustic guitar. The Weber brothers are free to switch between steel and six string, exchange leads on telecasters, and harmonize at will. With four willing and able vocalists, the group can create some novel and powerful dynamics. On April 18th, Clarence Tilton will release their first full length, recorded almost entirely live in a studio tucked into the hills behind the Webers’ hometown in northeast Nebraska.