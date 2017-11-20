Cleaner Food Now forum

Tyson is the largest meat company in the U.S., producing one out of every five pounds of meat we consume. It is also the top polluter in the industry. Tyson releases over 20 million pounds of toxic waste into the environment every year - more than any other company.

We're working to change this.

Mighty Earth is a national nonprofit that is dedicated to tackling some of the world's largest environmental problems. Mighty's "Clean it up, Tyson" campaign seeks to compel Tyson to cut out some of its most destructive practices.

Join us to learn about Tyson's record and about how to make a real difference in this movement. Free tickets available here: bit.ly/cleanerfoodsignup

Monday, November 20, 2017

7 PM

UNO Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center

Opening Remarks:

Randy Ruppert, NE Communities United

Speakers:

Graham Christensen, President, GC Resolve

Janece Mollhoff, Guardians of the Aquifer

George Cunningham, Conservation Chiar, NE Sierra Club

Moderator:

Michael Greenberg, Organizer, Mighty Earth