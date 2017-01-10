Coffee & Conversation

American soprano Deanna Breiwick makes her Opera Omaha debut this February as Despina in Mozart’s Così fan tutte at the Orpheum Theatre. A 2011 Metropolitan Opera National Council Grand Finalist, Ms. Breiwick has performed regularly with the Zürich Opera in more than ten roles, including most recently as Dorothy in the world premiere of Pierangelo Valtinoni’s Der Zauberer von Oz (The Wizard of Oz). Later this season, Ms. Breiwick appears as Rosasharn in the premiere of a new version of Ricky Ian Gordon’s The Grapes of Wrath at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Opera Omaha Engagement Programs Manager Dimitri Kontos sits down with the soprano to chat about her musical beginnings and discuss her current and upcoming roles.