Collaborative Screening of '99 HOMES'

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 7 pm, Film Streams and Legal Aid of Nebraska will present a special screening of the 2014 drama "99 HOMES" at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street. A panel discussion on Omaha’s housing crisis, eviction, and tenant rights will follow the film.

In "99 HOMES," a charismatic and ruthless businessman, Rick Carver (Michael Shannon), is making a killing by repossessing homes — gaming the real estate market, Wall Street banks, and the U.S. government. When he evicts Dennis Nash (Andrew Garfield), a single father trying to care for his mother (Laura Dern) and young son, Nash becomes so desperate that he goes to work for the very man who kicked him out. Carver promises Nash a way to regain his home and earn security for his family, but on Carver's orders, Nash must evict families from their homes. As he falls deeper into Carver's web, Nash’s situation grows more brutal and dangerous than he ever imagined.

Following the film will be panel discussion on Omaha’s housing crisis, eviction, and tenant rights with Liliana Shannon, housing attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, Gary Fischer, General Counsel at Family Housing Advisory Services, and Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. Moderated by Jannette Taylor, Statewide Administrator of Children Services at Lutheran Family Services and Film Streams Community Development Committee Member.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2riMbj0 or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

The screening and discussion are part of Film Streams’ Community Development Program, which facilitates partnerships with other nonprofits and community groups on film-related events that speak to their missions and programming. Each quarter, Film Streams’ Community Development Committee reviews proposals for special screenings and programs. Deadlines for proposals are January 2 (for April-June events), April 1 (for July-September), July 1 (for October-December) and October 1 (for January-March).