Collaborative Screening of THEY CALL US MONSTERS

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 7 pm, Film Streams, Nebraska Youth Advocates, ACLU of Nebraska, and Voices for Children will present a one-time screening of the documentary THEY CALL US MONSTERS at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street. A panel discussion will follow the film.

THEY CALL US MONSTERS goes behind the walls of the Compound, a high-security facility where Los Angeles houses youth who are being tried as adults for violent crimes. To their advocates, they’re kids. To the system, they’re adults. To their victims, they’re monsters. The film follows three young offenders who sign up to take a screenwriting class as they await their respective trials. Arrested at 16, Jarad faces 200-years-to-life for four attempted murders; Juan, also arrested at 16, faces 90-to-life for first-degree murder; Antonio was arrested at 14 and faces 90-to-life for two attempted murders. Through screenwriting, their complex stories are revealed.

Following the film will be a panel discussion with Shakur Abdullah, Case Manager II at ReConnect, Inc.; Dr. Colleen Conoley, neuropsychologist; Annie Hayden, Assistant Douglas County Public Defender; and Amy Miller, Legal Director at ACLU of Nebraska.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2vFkZgB or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15. To request an audio descriptive device or Spanish or ASL interpretation, patrons may contact dene@filmstreams.org.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

The screening and discussion are part of Film Streams’ Community Development Program, which facilitates partnerships with other nonprofits and community groups on film-related events that speak to their missions and programming. Each quarter, Film Streams’ Community Development Committee reviews proposals for special screenings and programs. Deadlines for proposals are January 2 (for April-June events), April 1 (for July-September), July 1 (for October-December) and October 1 (for January-March).