Collaborative Screening CITIZEN JANE: BATTLE FOR THE CITY

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 7 pm, Film Streams and ONE Omaha will present a special screening of CITIZEN JANE: BATTLE FOR THE CITY at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street, followed by a panel discussion. The screening launches a one-week run of the film (May 26-June 1).

This timely documentary details the revolutionary thinking of Jane Jacobs and the origins of her magisterial 1961 treatise “The Death and Life of Great American Cities,” in which she singlehandedly undercut her era’s orthodox model of city planning, exemplified by the massive Urban Renewal projects of New York “Master Builder” Robert Moses. Jacobs and Moses figure centrally in the film as two larger-than-life personalities: Jacobs, a journalist with provincial origins and no formal training in city planning, and Robert Moses, the upper class, high prince of government and urban theory fully ensconced in New York’s halls of power and privilege. Both reveal themselves to be master tacticians who, in the middle of the 20th century, became locked in an epic struggle over the fate of the city. At a time when urban redevelopment and civil rights are once again topics of the day, CITIZEN JANE offers a playbook, courtesy of Jane Jacobs, for organizing communities and speaking the truth to entrenched and seemingly insurmountable powers.

Following the film will be a panel discussion, moderated by Mike Battershell, with UNO doctoral student Del Bharath, neighborhood revitalization consultant Oscar Duran, Projects for Public Spaces Founder and President Fred Kent, and city planner Todd Swirczek.

This screening falls on the opening night of Neighborhoods, USA (NUSA) 2017, a national conference hosted in Omaha-Council Bluffs May 24 to 27.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2ocFod1 or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15. To request a Spanish or ASL interpreter, patrons may contact dene@filmstreams.org or call 402-933-0259 x21.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

The screening and discussion are part of Film Streams’ Community Development Program, which facilitates partnerships with other nonprofits and community groups on film-related events that speak to their missions and programming. Each quarter, Film Streams’ Community Development Committee reviews proposals for special screenings and programs. Deadlines for proposals are January 2 (for April-June events), April 1 (for July-September), July 1 (for October-December) and October 1 (for January-March).