Collaborative Screening of EVA HESSE

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7 pm, Film Streams and Darger HQ will present a special screening of EVA HESSE at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street, followed by a panel discussion.

Succumbing to cancer at age 34, Eva Hesse’s short career established her as one of America’s foremost postwar artists. Best known for spare sculptural works that helped established the minimalist movement, Hesse was nevertheless a polymath, working in multiple media. EVA HESSE is the first feature-length appreciation of the category-defying artist’s life and work, told through journal entries, correspondence with mentor Sol LeWitt, and interviews with fellow artists (including Richard Serra, Robert Mangold, and Dan Graham). The documentary captures the vital work, but also the psychic struggles of an artist who, in the downtown New York art scene of the 1960s, was one of the few women to make art that was taken seriously in a field dominated by male pop artists and minimalists.

Following the film will be a panel discussion with local artists and sculptors featuring Angie Seykora, Instructor of Fine Arts, Creighton University; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Visiting Artist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; David Helm, Professor of Fine Arts, UNO Department of Communications and Fine Arts. Moderated by Launa Bacon, Chair of Darger HQ Board of Directors.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2ikqTfY or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15. To request a Spanish or ASL interpreter, patrons may contact dene@filmstreams.org or call 402-933-0259 x21.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

