Collaborative Screening of The Women's Balcony

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 7 pm, Film Streams and the Jewish Federation of Omaha will present a one-time screening of THE WOMEN’S BALCONY at the Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.) as part of the annual Omaha Jewish Film Festival.

In THE WOMEN’S BALCONY, a New York Times Critics’ Pick, a gender rift in a devout Orthodox community in Jerusalem drives a good-hearted tale about women speaking truth to patriarchal power. When the women’s balcony in an Orthodox synagogue collapses, leaving the rabbi’s wife in a coma and the rabbi in shock, the congregation falls into crisis. Charismatic young Rabbi David appears to be a savior after the accident, but slowly starts pushing his fundamentalist ways and tries to take control. This tests the women’s friendships and creates an almost Lysistrata-type rift between the community’s women and men.

Following the film will be a discussion featuring Yonatan Doron, Israeli Emissary with the Jewish Federation of Omaha, Beth Katz, consultant and speaker on issues of religious and cultural diversity and inclusion, and Cantor Wendy Shermet, clergy member at Omaha’s Temple Israel.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $10 general; $7.50 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $5 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2fUuvWZ or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15.

To request an audio descriptive device or Spanish or ASL interpretation, patrons may contact

dene@filmstreams.org.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or

patrick@filmstreams.org.

The screening and discussion are part of Film Streams’ Community Development Program, which facilitates partnerships with other nonprofits and community groups on film-related events that speak to their missions and programming. Each quarter, Film Streams’ Community Development Committee reviews proposals for special screenings and programs. Deadlines for proposals are January 2 (for April-June events), April 1 (for July-September), July 1 (for October-December) and October 1 (for January-March).

The Omaha Jewish Film Festival (Oct 22 - Nov 19) will also include four screenings at the Jewish Community Center theater (333 S 132nd St.). The Oct. 22 film, “The Pickle Recipe,” is a US comedy released in 2016 in English, and will include a pickle-themed opening reception prior to the film. Remaining screenings include November 5, “There are Jews Here,” a US documentary released in 2016 in English, November 12, “Dirty Wolves,” a Spanish drama released in 2015 in French/German/Spanish with English subtitles, and November 19, “Rock in the Red Zone,” an Israeli documentary released in 2015 in English/Hebrew with English subtitles. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xeQB0l.