Comedy for Change - Laugh Your Cash Off!

DC Centre 11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Join us for a night of comedy, fun and food to benefit The Set Me Free Project!

We will have dinner and a live & silent auction to help us change the lives of our youth and prevent them from ever seeing the dark of sex trafficking.

DC Centre 11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, Nebraska 68164 View Map
402-521-3080
