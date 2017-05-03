Comedy Night - Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster, who first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on “Chelsea Lately,” has quickly risen to new heights having sold an autobiographical TV pilot with Tina Fey and is now in a recurring role as Nurse Collette on “The Mindy Project.” Fortune first made her TV debut in 2010 on “Last Comic Standing” where she finished as a semi-finalist. Since then, Variety named her one of their “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2014. She’s appeared on “Glee,” “Two Broke Girls,” “Workaholics,” “Drunk History,” “@Midnight,” and “Conan.” She’s also had a recurring role on Fox’s “Mulaney” and E’s “After Lately.” When not acting, Fortune is headlining standup comedy clubs all over the country. You can catch her half-hour comedy special on Comedy Central or check her out live!

