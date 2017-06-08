Coming Together: A Commitment to Our Veterans is an event that will showcase the Together Veterans Program which provides homeless veterans a second chance at housing stability. Since the program started in 2013, Together has housed over 180 veterans and their families and given them hope for a better future. All proceeds directly benefit the Veterans Program which offers case management, financial assistance, referral support, and workforce development, all of which are effective tools in getting Veterans and their families out of homelessness back into stable housing.

There are 134 homeless Veterans still living in metropolitan Omaha, and your support can help Together's Veterans Program successfully rehouse these remaining Veterans and their families. Purchase your ticket and reserve a spot at this important event today: http://bit.ly/2od1MPR