Connect24 Bus Tour

Bemis Center artists-in-residence Tug Collective and a group of Omaha change-makers invite you to get on the bus with them Friday, November 10 to evaluate and address issues of access and connectivity while riding the 24th St. route from North to South, and back, with insightful stops along the way.

Organizers are hoping to provide a ‘transculturation celebration’ by highlighting people, places, and happenings along this vibrant, historic corridor, while providing an opportunity for people to experience and think together about ways to improve service along 24th St. as well as the Metro system as a whole.

Join #Connect24 at the North Omaha Transit Center (between 31st Ave. & 30th St., two blocks south of Ames) at 3:45 p.m. for a ride that will include stops at the Fair Deal Village MarketPlace, the Union for Contemporary Art, the Latino Center of the Midlands, the International Bakery, and OutrSpaces. Bus fare will cost $5; free passes will be available for anyone for whom the cost will be a barrier to participation. Wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing, and expect to be back at the North Omaha Transit Center by 7:49 p.m. For more information, please contact tugcollective@gmail.com.

Facilitated by Tug CollectiveKayla Meyer, Dawaune Lamont Hayes, Chikadibia Ebirim, Manuel Cook Jr., Rachael Bohnenkamp, Gustavo Aguilar, Gaelyn Aguilar