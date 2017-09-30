Country to the Core

Midtown Crossing is bringing together two of country music’s hottest up-and-comers – and a whole lot of barbeque – for Country to the Core: Midtown’s Country Music & Barbeque Festival, six hours of boot scootin’, lip smackin’ good times.

Featuring Craig Wayne Boyd, winner of NBC’s The Voice: Season 7, and Todd O’Neill, winner of the recent Nash Next Challenge, the brand-new Country to the Core will take over Omaha’s Turner Park on Saturday, September 30, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Local musician Jimmy Weber will serve as the opening act. In the tradition of Midtown Crossing’s popular Zydeco Festival, the day-long event will be free and open to the public.

Midtown Crossing at Turner Park 31st Ave and Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map
