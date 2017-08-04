Cracker with Clarence Tilton

to Google Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00

The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Sponsored by the Pint 9 Brewing Company (https://pintninebrewing.com)

Cracker has been described as a lot of things over the years: alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and have even had the terms punk and classic-rock thrown at them. But more than anything Cracker are survivors. Cofounders Lowery and Hickman have been at it for a quarter of a century – amassing ten studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the globe (“Low,” “Euro-Trash Girl,” “Get Off This” and “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out With Me” to name just a few), and a worldwide fan base – that despite the major sea-changes within the music industry – continues to grow each year.

Clarence Tilton is an alt-country/country-rock band from Omaha, Nebraska. Led by the brothers Weber, the group combines classic country feel, country blues guitar picking, with lyrics and themes steeped in a rich moody cauldron of Midwestern nerd. They are not afraid to take their time, but are also not afraid to take a swing, with songs toggling between a remorseful ache and an uplifting push off your seat. All the while, they stay true to an obvious love for the sound of pedal steel and traditional country music.

Info
The Slowdown 729 N. 14th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Live Music
to Google Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracker with Clarence Tilton - 2017-08-04 19:00:00
Built with Metro Publisher™