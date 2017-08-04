Cracker with Clarence Tilton

Sponsored by the Pint 9 Brewing Company (https://pintninebrewing.com)

Cracker has been described as a lot of things over the years: alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and have even had the terms punk and classic-rock thrown at them. But more than anything Cracker are survivors. Cofounders Lowery and Hickman have been at it for a quarter of a century – amassing ten studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the globe (“Low,” “Euro-Trash Girl,” “Get Off This” and “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out With Me” to name just a few), and a worldwide fan base – that despite the major sea-changes within the music industry – continues to grow each year.

Clarence Tilton is an alt-country/country-rock band from Omaha, Nebraska. Led by the brothers Weber, the group combines classic country feel, country blues guitar picking, with lyrics and themes steeped in a rich moody cauldron of Midwestern nerd. They are not afraid to take their time, but are also not afraid to take a swing, with songs toggling between a remorseful ache and an uplifting push off your seat. All the while, they stay true to an obvious love for the sound of pedal steel and traditional country music.