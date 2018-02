The Museum of Nebraska Art presents Cranes Taking Flight opening February 17, 2018.

Cranes: Taking Flight

February 17 – May 13, 2018

In honor of the annual Sandhill Crane migration through Central Nebraska, the Museum of Nebraska Art showcases artworks that pay tribute to this natural phenomenon. From painting and sculpture to prints and photography, artists have been inspired to render striking imagery depicting the literal and spiritual significance of this recurring spectacle.