CRCC's Silver Ribbon Event

CRCC “formerly known as Children’s Respite Care Center” is proud to announce The Heart and Art of Caring, a Silver Ribbon Event on March 10th. CRCC is a team of uniquely skilled people who deliver comprehensive and compassionate services that help children with complex needs be all they can be … and give their parents real hope for the future.

This year’s fundraiser will feature work by two remarkable artists, Jeffery Hanson and Therman Statom. These artists are committed to enriching the lives of others through their work.

Jeffrey Owen Hanson is an award-winning, philanthropic artist on a mission to change the world through art. Visually impaired since childhood from neurofibromatosis, Jeffrey’s acrylic-on-canvas works employ bold color and heavily sculptured texture to create a striking signature style. Jeffrey’s commissioned paintings reside with art collectors around the globe, including Sir Elton John, Warren E. Buffett and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to name a few.

Jeffrey’s philanthropic spirit has resulted in more than 200 nonprofit organizations benefitting from his auctioned works. Artwork gifted to charity has generated over $3 million dollars! Next up: $10 Million by the age of 30! www.jeffhansonart.com

Therman’s passion for inspiring children through art led us to a summer camp workshop for children with special needs. Using media close to Statom’s heart, he chose to assist the children in producing tile art. The artist guided students to employ their imaginations and embrace fun during the process. Statom’s concept was to provide an engaging art activity in which each student could overcome challenges to create something of beauty. Art pieces from this collaboration will be for sale during our Silver Ribbon Event. www.thermanstatom.com