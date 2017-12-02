CRE8 MKT Handmade Holiday Marketplace

Say hello to CRE8 MKT, a holiday handmade marketplace on December 2, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 3534 South 108th Street, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Just in time for your holiday shopping list, CRE8 MKT will showcase goods from local creatives. This one day early December shopping experience is centrally located with lots of parking and is tailored so everyone can find the perfect gifts for friends and family. Food and drinks will be available from one of Omaha’s wonderful food trucks!

CRE8 MKT admission is FREE and everyone is welcome! Bring your family, friends and neighbors to buy unique made gifts and support our creative community!