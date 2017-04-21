Creative Mornings: Jeff Quinn

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Throughout his adult life, Omaha native Jeff Quinn has been involved in creative employment. Jeff spent over 16 years in radio broadcasting, both on air and behind the scenes writing commercials and developing promotions. He has written for two international radio comedy services and in 1989 was part of a team that brought two tons of the Berlin Wall to the United States, chopped it up, and sold the pieces to radio stations across the country.

After leaving the radio industry in 2000, Jeff went on to become a successful magician and hypnotist and for the last decade has performed an average of 350 shows per year across the country. He’s won numerous awards for his performances and contributions to the art of magic and in the summer of 2016 he took office as the 100th President of the Society of American Magicians, the world’s oldest and most prestigious magic organization. Jeff is also the first President of the S.A.M. to come from the state of Nebraska.

Jeff lives in Elkhorn, Nebraska with is lovely wife, Tammy and their socially-inept Chihuahua, Daisy.