Creative Mornings: Antonio V. Moore Sr.

The topic may be Death, but we plan on living it up! We are turning one and that means it’s time to celebrate! Join us for live music, treats, games and a little champagne.

The program starts promptly at 8:15 a.m. and features Antonio Moore sharing how sometimes death gives birth to wonderful new things.

Death to Begin Life

Following a near fatal motor vehicle accident, Antonio Moore has championed youth services and community healthcare. With a deep desire to help area youth reach their full potential while helping local communities “heal”, Antonio embarked on created an environment in which youth would become an integral part of creating sustainable community change by the application of education through service learning.

Registration begins Nov. 6 - https:// creativemornings.com/talks/ antonio-v-moore-sr