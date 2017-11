During the all-members show “Creature Comforts,” the Artist’ Cooperative Gallery artists will collect items for the Nebraska Humane Society from their “wish list”.

Visitors may donate items from the NHS wish list while shopping for original holiday gifts.

Gallery members will show original art of various sizes and prices. Join us for a First Friday opening reception 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 1, 2017. The show runs Nov. 28, 2017 to December 31, 2017.