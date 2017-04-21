This year’s headliners include TruTV’s Adam Cayton-Holland, Andy Peters, Amy Miller, and Eric Dadourian, plus comics from A Prairie Home Companion, MTV, the UCB Theatre, and more.

Equally awesome? Crom has teamed up with Omaha record label Saddle Creek to focus on emerging artists and not on making money for a dingy comedy club. No drink minimums, no hacky dudes in blazers with rolled up sleeps, and no mother-in-law jokes. Crom is the opposite of club comedy.

“Nebraska’s coolest indie comedy of the year” - Hear Nebraska

“A potent shot in the arm” - The Denver Post

“Lineups packed with a murderers row of rippers from near and far” - Denver Westword

“The best comedians in the country today” - Omahype

“You probably want to go ahead and make this your weekend.” - The Comedy Bureau

Crom Comedy Festival

Friday 4/21 and Saturday 4/22

Headline shows at O’Leaver’s - 1322 Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha, NE 68106

7:00 - FREE Show Outside

8:30, 10:15 - Shows in O’Leaver’s Main Room$12 in advance or $15 at the door gets you into both Main Room shows

Saturday 4/223:00 Late Late Breakfast - O’Leavers - FREE

Sunday 4/23

3:00 Doom Room - O’Leavers - FREE

Lookout Lounge - 320 S. 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68114

$10 gets you into shows at 7:00 and 9:00

For a full schedule and lineups, please visit:www.CromComedyFest.com