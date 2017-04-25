CSM Presents: Sweet are the Uses
Tuesday, April 25
7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
College of Saint Mary – Our Lady of Mercy Chapel
7000 Mercy Road, Omaha, Ne. 68106
Written By: Merlyn Q. Sell & William Shakespeare
Directed By: Marshall B Garrett
Banished from court by a corrupt and authoritarian Duke, five of Shakespeare's pluckiest heroines find refuge in the Forest of Arden. While in the forest they meet and overcome a multitude of obstacles, ultimately proving one of As You Like It's most famous lines, "Sweet are the uses of adversity". It all culminates in a finale of forgiveness, redemption, and joy.
$10/per person
CSM.edu/SpringPlay
Info
College of Saint Mary - Our Lady of Mercy Chapel 7000 Mercy Road, Omaha, Nebraska 68106 View Map