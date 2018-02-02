Curly Martin & Friends: No Place Like Home

In collaboration with Hi-Fi House, Curly Martin – a world-class drummer and North Omaha native – brings together his musician friends and family to celebrate their Nebraska roots, and their life-long love of jazz.

Martin has been performing regularly at Omaha's Hi-Fi house with friends and family, new and old school alike. The performances allowed Martin the opportunity to reintroduce many in Omaha to a few of the city’s native-born jazz musicians, who have lived their lives in the company of America’s most beloved musical performers and recording artists.

These musical legends will reunite for a one-night-only performance in the Holland Center's 1200 Club. Please join Martin, Wali Ali, Stemsy Hunter, Calvin Keys and other special guests for the event of a lifetime. You won’t want to miss it! Tickets start at $20.00.