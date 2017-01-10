Darlene Love

She made rock ‘n’ roll history with the ‘60s hits “He’s a Rebel,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and “The Boy I’m Going to Marry.” On the list of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, Darlene Love rocks the Holland Center with her signature songs.

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

