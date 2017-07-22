Dashboard Confessional & All American Rejects

Two rock bands who trail-blazed the early 2000s are coming together to bring you all of emo-rock you can stand. Both featured on the virtual game “Band Hero,” both bands aim to give the audience a true live experience. Dashboard Confessional rocks as a four-piece band and were first famous after winning an MTV Video Music Award. They’ve released three albums to date. All American Rejects lean more toward the pop and alternative rock sound helming from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Their initial album sold over a million copies and have release three albums since their debut in 2002. While they are platinum selling artists, they still have that down-to-earth core that keeps their fans loyal.