Dave Simonett (of Trampled By Turtles) w/ Andrea von Kampen

Doors at 8:00pm

Main Room

$15 Advance/$17 Day of show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Dave Simonett

As the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for Trampled by Turtles, Dave Simonett had a noteworthy 2016 full of sold out shows coast to coast -- including noteworthy performances at Newport Folk Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater. Don͛t miss this opportunity to share an intimate, acoustic show with Simonett, performing songs from his solo EP ͚Razor Pony͛ as well as his other major works from TBT and Dead Man Winter.

Andrea von Kampen

