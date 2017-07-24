Dave Waite @ Lookout Lounge

See stand up comedy from Los Angeles-based comedian Dave Waite, a charismatic oddball whose shows are non-stop fun. Thanks in part to stellar performances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and Last Comic Standing, comedy fans everywhere are enthralled by the Kentucky native’s offbeat outlook on life. Dave is a beloved guest on several top-rated podcasts and radio shows, including Doug Loves Movies and the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom show. His highly anticipated album “Dead Waite” by on tour records is available now on Amazon and iTunes, and his previous albums can be heard frequently on SiriusXM and Pandora.

Opening for Dave is Logan Guntzelman, another L.A.-based comic who's spending her summer touring the Midwest and the South. Back at home she's performed at the Improv, the Comedy Store, the Laugh Factory, and UCB, and she's been a part of the NY Comedy Festival, the Chicago Comedy Expo, and CROMFest in Denver. Her pranks on Yogurtland and Del Taco have garnered hundreds of likes and retweets, and they were even featured on CBS local news. See her at Lookout Lounge, or wherever there is frozen yogurt in Omaha. She'll probably be hanging out there.

Hosted by Omaha native and favorite Ryan de la Garza