Davina and the Vagabonds

to Google Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Minneapolis band Davina and the Vagabonds breathes new life into old-school jazz. Their lively performances are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger and tender gospel.

Singer/pianist Davina Sowers' presence is indelible, while her voice defies simple categorization. Evoking comparisons as diverse as Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, she is simply a true original, presenting a personal vision that celebrates a century of American music.

Tickets start at $40.00.

Info
Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Davina and the Vagabonds - 2018-05-11 20:00:00