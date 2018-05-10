Minneapolis band Davina and the Vagabonds breathes new life into old-school jazz. Their lively performances are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger and tender gospel.

Singer/pianist Davina Sowers' presence is indelible, while her voice defies simple categorization. Evoking comparisons as diverse as Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, she is simply a true original, presenting a personal vision that celebrates a century of American music.

Tickets start at $40.00.