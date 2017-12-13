Deer Park Neighborhood Association Holiday Party

Can you believe it is almost time for our holiday party?

This year we are having it at the historic Piccolo's restaurant.

CASH BAR will be open at 5:30PM for those who would like to come early and mingle with neighbors.

Dinner will be a prime rib buffet which includes potatoes, roasted veggies, salad, as well as water, tea & coffee. Cost is $15 (DPNA is subsidizing $5) so that is a cost only $10 for you!!!Please RSVP number of attending to President Mike McGuire by email/phone/text to mike@deerparkomaha.com or 402.840.9018. Please mention if a vegetarian option is needed.

We will once again be collecting items for Bethlehem House this year. (more info coming soon)

We cannot wait to see you all this year!