Della Costa Night Out

Invite your friends and join us for a delicious fundraising event at

Della Costa

Omaha’s exciting new restaurant

Coastal Mediterranean cuisine featuring signature seafood, pastas and salads

31st Avenue and Farnam in Midtown Crossing

Thursday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Omaha Campus Night

Della Costa will donate 20% of total sales from the evening to

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Omaha Campus

Reservations are encouraged by calling 402-614- 5100 or https://www.yelp.com/reservations/della-costa-omaha?from_reserve_now=1