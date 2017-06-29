Della Costa Night Out

Invite your friends and join us for a delicious fundraising event at
Della Costa
Omaha’s exciting new restaurant
Coastal Mediterranean cuisine featuring signature seafood, pastas and salads
31st Avenue and Farnam in Midtown Crossing
Thursday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Omaha Campus Night
Della Costa will donate 20% of total sales from the evening to
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Omaha Campus
Reservations are encouraged by calling 402-614- 5100 or https://www.yelp.com/reservations/della-costa-omaha?from_reserve_now=1