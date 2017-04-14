Designing Inclusion & Equity

× Expand Antoinette Carroll

Designing Inclusion and Equity

Antionette, founder of the Creative Reaction Lab (http://www.creativereactionlab.com/), started AIGA National's Diversity and Inclusion initiative (http://www.aiga.org/diversity-and-inclusion-initiative) and that makes her the perfect catalyst for AIGA Nebraska's mission to embrace, engage, and empower this community! On Friday, April 14, Antionette will take aim at the status quo and offer actionable solutions with, “Designing Inclusion and Equity.” This speaking event is open to all career levels, and all social justice/nonprofit advocates are encouraged to attend. Get tickets here.

“You cannot say that you are effectively addressing issues if you are not including the people who are affected by them in your efforts and giving them access to power.” -Antionette Carroll