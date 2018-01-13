Devil In The Details at The Waiting Room

Midwest Elite Concerts & 1% Productions are proud to present a special evening with Omaha's own, Devil In the Details.

Headliner: Devil In The Details

Supporting acts: The Impulsive, SAVE THE HERO, The Tale Untold, &Timeless

All Ages event for $8

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2k04Pta

Doors at 7, Showtime at 8

Devil in the Details exploded into the Omaha, NE music scene in early 2014 with the release of their first music video in January, and a debut performance to an over-capacity crowd at Omaha's Sokol Underground in April. In less than a year of performing, Devil in the Details have played all across the midwest, sharing the stage with various post-hardcore and metalcore acts including For All Those Sleeping, Secrets, Dance Gavin Dance, Alive Like Me, and Defeat the Low. In 2014, Devil in the Details released an EP, including the single "Live to Tell" mastered by Tom Denney (Ex-A Day To Remember), made it to the top 10 in Hot Topic’s national “Battle of the Bands” competition, and released four music videos. Those videos include a playthrough of the recording of "Consequence", a lyric video for “Drifter”, and a creative production of their first single, “Live to Tell”. Their debut EP, “Black and White,” was released in September 2014 along with a live performance video of the album’s title track.Devil in the Details offer living proof that raw emotion and an electric onstage presence can propel you to the top of the local music scene. The members of Devil in the Details came together with a shared goal of creating extraordinary music and using that music to connect with people. Each member of the band came to the table with experience earned while performing with other local bands. Taking influence from Underoath, Like Moths to Flames, Architects, and many others, Devil in the Details set out to become one of the hardest-working, most successful post-hardcore bands in the Midwest.