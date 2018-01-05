Dipped In Soul + BFF

Join us for an evening of art and live performance!

Benson First Friday ---> Dipped In Soul ---> B Side

6pm-9pm: Art exhibition featuring new work by Maggie Heusinkvelt and Stephen Kavanaugh.

8pm-Midnight: Dipped in Soul hosted by Risa J. Faulkner

'Dipped in Soul' is an open mic featuring poets, spoken word artists, r&b, motivational hip hop, Christian hip hop, and more!The focus: provide a positive, laid back space for creatives to show their talent through music, poetry, & the arts.

This event is free and open to the public. The B Side bar will be open with all proceeds going to support the Benson Theatre Project.

Family friendly 6pm-9pm. 18+ 9pm-Midnight.