Dirty Talker / Vampyre (austin tx) / Church of Gravitron

https://www.facebook.com/events/1100388993428753/?acontext

Vampyre's quick, propulsive set served up frenetic hardcore, a crushing and chaotic tsunami of noise. Brandon Brooker delivers his feverish, poetic lyrics like sermons preceding the apocalypse, brazen with confidence. Throwing himself into a crowd and inciting chaos from kids knocking into each other, Brooker had to holler himself hoarse to be heard over the cacophony of Zachary Parker Ingram's shattering basslines and Bryan Davis' hard, fast drums.

https://vampyrejams.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vampyretx

Dirty Talker (Lincoln)

https://dirtytalker.bandcamp.com/

Chirch of Gravitron

https://www.facebook.com/churchofgravitron/

$5.00

21+