Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Distant Worlds returns to Omaha with an exciting new program, Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY! This international concert phenomenon features Nobuo Uematsu’s stirring music from one of the most popular video games of all time! Conducted by Grammy Award®-winner Arnie Roth with more than 100 musicians on stage including the Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, this show is a multimedia feast for the eyes and ears, featuring breathtaking HD video direct from SQUARE ENIX.

Concert includes these seven Omaha premieres!

FINAL FANTASY SERIES: Prelude

FINAL FANTASY VII: Main Theme

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Torn From The Heavens

FINAL FANTASY VIII: Balamb GARDEN ~ Ami

FINAL FANTASY VII: JENOVA COMPLETE

FINAL FANTASY IX: Roses of May

FINAL FANTASY Series: Battle Medley I-XIV

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Live Music

4023450606

