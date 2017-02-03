Distant Worlds returns to Omaha with an exciting new program, Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY! This international concert phenomenon features Nobuo Uematsu’s stirring music from one of the most popular video games of all time! Conducted by Grammy Award®-winner Arnie Roth with more than 100 musicians on stage including the Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, this show is a multimedia feast for the eyes and ears, featuring breathtaking HD video direct from SQUARE ENIX.
Concert includes these seven Omaha premieres!
FINAL FANTASY SERIES: Prelude
FINAL FANTASY VII: Main Theme
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Torn From The Heavens
FINAL FANTASY VIII: Balamb GARDEN ~ Ami
FINAL FANTASY VII: JENOVA COMPLETE
FINAL FANTASY IX: Roses of May
FINAL FANTASY Series: Battle Medley I-XIV
Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
