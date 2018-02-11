Divas on the Bima

Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette, IL 60091

Beit Musica and the Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Congregation Sisterhood presents Divas on the Bima, a spectacular concert featuring four sensational women cantors...Elizabeth Shammash, Alisa Pomerantz-Boro, Jen Cohen and Magda Fisher singing pop, Broadway and Jewish favorites along with Cantor Pavel Roytman and the congregation's children's choir. Sunday, February 11 at 4pm, BHBEC 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. Tickets: $36. Please call 847-256-1213.