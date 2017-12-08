Of Dogs and Man: Prints by Roy De Forest

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Roy De Forest’s fantasies invite us on journeys into rich alternative worlds. Playful and humorous elements—including bright colors and animals—define his art. At the same time, De Forest grappled with important cultural and philosophical themes. Dogs reign supreme in De Forest’s imaginary kingdom. As a child, he had a succession of dogs, all of which he named Hector. He also loved horses and their sleek bodies. He was particularly drawn to the spotted coats of the Indian Paint horses that grazed on the nearby Yakima tribal lands and sprawling ranches.

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108
