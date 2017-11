It’s finally here... Join Domestic Blend as we celebrate the first release of our 2-part EP “Space and Grit!” The dynamic and stylistic Khari the Duo from Lincoln will kick off the night, and Domestic Blend will wrap up with some old favorites and a few new originals. We can’t wait to share this night and get funky with all of you!

Check out some of Khari the Duo’s music here:

https://www.facebook.com/KHARItheduo/

Domesticblendmusic.com