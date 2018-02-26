Donavon Frankenreiter w/ John Craigie

Doors at 7:00pm
Main Room
$17 Advance/$20 Day of show
All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages
Donavon Frankenreiter's new album, "The Heart," officially marks the start of the singer-songwriter's second decade as a solo recording artist. It's been over ten years since the release of his self-titled debut, and in that time he has grown, not only as a musician, but also as a man. He's raising a family and nurturing two creative careers-one onstage, one in the waves-but on top of all that, he's still learning what makes him tick. And so, naturally, he named his album after his ticker.
RODNEY BURSIEL