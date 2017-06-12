On Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., Dulces Voces will present Songs of Love & Piety at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 13th & R Streets, Lincoln, Nebraska. Admission is free. The concert will feature a variety of sacred and secular music, both medieval and modern, of the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America from the 13th to the 20th centuries.

Dulces Voces (Sweet Voices) is a Lincoln-based vocal ensemble, which specializes in performing secular and sacred music primarily composed before 1750. The group has an eclectic repertoire that includes chant and Burgundian motets, Monteverdi and Purcell, as well as pieces by contemporary composers. The group’s premier performance took place in April 1993. Since that time, the group has become a favorite of Lincoln audiences, and the annual Christmas concert is a much-anticipated event. In March 2000, the group performed in the world premiere of a piano work by contemporary composer, Victoria Bond. In April 2001, the group traveled with Paul Barnes to perform a new work as part of the Cutting Edge Arts series of the Greenwich House in New York City, and in 2003, the group worked with the Sacred Arts Council of Lincoln and Tyler White to premier White's new work De Profundis, a setting of Psalm 130.