Dwellings | New Work by Peter Cales & Katie B Temple

Please join us at True Blue Goods & Gifts on Friday, May 19th from 6-8 pm for the opening of DWELLINGS, new work by Peter Cales and Katie B Temple, both of Omaha, Nebraska. DWELLINGS will exhibit through June, 2017.

Artist statement - Peter Cales

“Dwellings” started in fall/winter 2016 as a reaction to Omaha’s problem with condemned and vacant properties. I started making simple facsimiles of traditional home structures inspired by vacant and condemned homes in view of my family’s own home, and during routine errands and family outings to familiar parts of the

city. As the winter wore on and the presidential election grinded to the eventual alarming conclusion we’re still witnessing now, my perspective and process with the houses shifted. I realized they were no longer representative of specific spaces, but were serving as a project for me to retreat into. So, I started calling the pieces Bardos and Dwellings. Like the condemned homes they originally were meant to represent, they are intermediate pieces that mostly

represent my own efforts dealing with change, anxiety, uncertainty and indecision; though they also represent the simple pleasures of family life and the constant sense of awe that accompanies having an energetic and curious 2-year-old.

The pieces are mostly constructions of reclaimed or scrap woods. The intricate doors, drawers and glass components were made mostly during the short, quiet stretches of time my daughter napped, or while working with the kids in the Joslyn’s Kent Bellows mentoring program. These pieces are a way for me to remind myself that change is temporary and new possibilities persist.

Artist Statement - Katie B Temple

It is human nature to want to have a place to belong to; a place of comfort and safety. Many people call this place “home.” Since a young age, I have lived in 15 different buildings. I call them buildings because they never felt like home. Every dormitory, apartment complex, townhome, or multi-family house I have ever lived in was a rental and it was a just a place I went to when I was not somewhere else. Home is way more than a feeling though, it’s a physical structure and vessel that holds us. Home becomes home and everything else is not home. The paintings that I create reflect my continuous search for “home” as an adult. Many pieces contain layers of different buildings to reflect my journey from moving from one place to another, while other pieces contain single buildings to reflect on a memory of living in a particular place.

Peter Cales, Biography:

I grew up in the small but lively town of Winfield, Kansas before moving to Omaha to attend Creighton University, where I earned a B.A. in English in 2003. I started my own studio, Measure Cut Cut, around 2005, to support my fine art and design projects. I’ve also worked for a number of artists in a variety of mediums over the

past fifteen years, as well as serving as a freelance grant writer for artists and nonprofit organizations. I’ve shown sculpture and furniture pieces in various group shows and events, both regionally and nationally. These include Joslyn Art Museum’s recent regional Art Seen exhibition; the inaugural Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Regional Juried Exhibition; Chicago’s Union Street Gallery’s Wanna Play? national juried exhibition; Material Matters at Omaha’s Peerless Gallery; and Emerging Terrain’s unique Elevate design and culinary project. I am currently a proud mentor at the Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Studio mentoring program and a past resident in the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts and Heartland Family Services joint Community Arts Residency program. Starting in June 2017, I’ll begin a graduate program in Elementary Education at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. My wife Dora Gerding and I are also doing our best to keep up with our 2-year-old daughter, Mavis.

Katie B Temple, Biography:

Katie B Temple earned her BFA from Bowling Green State University in 2010 and her MFA from Montana State University in 2013. Recently, she has been included in the top-10 list of "Best Exhibitions of 2016 in Omaha" by The Reader.Com for her 'Sense of Home' solo exhibition at the Michael Phipps Gallery, and was a nominee for Best Emerging Visual Artist for the 2017 Omaha Arts and Entertainment Awards. Temple is currently the Studio and Program Assistant at the Joslyn Art Museum and teaches art to at-risk youth with Why Arts.