The mission of the Earth Day Omaha Coalition is to organize, direct and produce the city’s annual Earth Day event, providing a showcase for the many charitable, scientific and educational efforts advocating for sustainable environmental practices and lifestyles.

Mark your calendars for Earth Day Omaha 2017. We are so excited that this event falls on Earth Day this year, and are working hard to make this the best one yet. There will be speakers, booths, demonstration and children tents, tree climbing, the Friend of the Environment awards, bands and much more. Visit the website for the full calendar of vendors, demonstrations and family-friendly activities!

http://earthdayomaha.org/