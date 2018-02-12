Led by Maria Harding, Principal Flute of the Omaha Symphony, musicians will perform the passionate music of Argentina. Accompanied by professional dancers, enjoy an evening of wine and dance at KANEKO!

About Eko Nova: The Omaha Chamber Music Society and KANEKO’s Eko Nova concert series introduces Omaha audiences to some of the most innovative and inspiring musical works written today – music that looks outward with an openness to a myriad of genres, styles, and forms. With virtuosic performances from the region’s finest musicians, plus guest appearances by extraordinary artists from around the country, these events appeal to a diverse crowd, from lovers of contemporary art, to classical music fans and beyond.

About the Omaha Chamber Music Society: The Omaha Chamber Music Society is a nonprofit organization that organizes and performs multiple classical music and chamber music series around the Omaha community. We have partnerships with UNMC, KANEKO, Gallery 1516, the Omaha Conservatory, the Josie Harper Hospice House, and Omaha Public Schools, and our work goes beyond performance to education and service.

Register at thekaneko.org/programs/eko-nova-tango-romantico/