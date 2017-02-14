Elvis Lives is an unforgettable multimedia and live musical journey across Elvis' life. His iconic style, embraced by many of today's artists, continues to intrigue audiences of all generations. Featuring hand-picked finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprises' worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and a special tribute to Ann-Margret, this show highlights the King’s greatest moments. You can’t help falling in love!
Info
Orpheum Theater Omaha 409 S 16th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68101 View Map
Live Music
please enable javascript to view