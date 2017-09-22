Emergent Complexities in Infinite Spaces - Artwork by Luke Luc

Luke Luc presents: EMERGENT COMPLEXITIES IN INFINITE SPACES [Mini-exhibit & Artist talk (@ 6:30)]

"We can define spaces for exploration. The echoes of the past are continuously recontextualized for the future. We build on our stories, on our understandings of what is and was. We learn from our experiences. We sometimes borrow from our interactions, from those traits we find endearing in others and the opposite too. Perhaps a mirror is transparent and we pass through every night into another layer of the same composition. We understand new and old, past and present differently at each checkpoint."

This event is the innagural monthly event where Cali Commons provides a platform for local creatives to present a small body of work (or a body of work in progress). The platform includes the overall exhibit, which runs from 5-8pm, & is also accompanied by an artist talk, which starts at 6:30pm.