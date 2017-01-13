Come join us at Bancroft Street Market and help us celebrate the New Year with some TALENTED Students!
Our Friday 2 on Vinton is always exciting and this year we have OPS middle schools participating in an annual art event - Exquisite Collaboration.
Over 400 canvases, from Omaha middle schools will come together, creating one installation through a single connecting line. Connecting our young leaders across the city.
You will definitely want one or a few to hang on your walls!! The paintings will be for sale. Proceeds go to the art departments of the OPS Middle Schools.
This is a free event, so put it on your calendars! You don't want to miss it!!!
Participating OPS Middle Schools are:
Alfonza W. Davis Middle School
Beveridge Magnet Middle School
Bryan Middle School
Lewis & Clark Middle School
R.M. Marrs Magnet Middle School
Monroe Middle School
Morton Magnet Middle School
Norris Middle School
King Science Center
Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School
Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map
