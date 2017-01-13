Come join us at Bancroft Street Market and help us celebrate the New Year with some TALENTED Students!

Our Friday 2 on Vinton is always exciting and this year we have OPS middle schools participating in an annual art event - Exquisite Collaboration.

Over 400 canvases, from Omaha middle schools will come together, creating one installation through a single connecting line. Connecting our young leaders across the city.

You will definitely want one or a few to hang on your walls!! The paintings will be for sale. Proceeds go to the art departments of the OPS Middle Schools.

This is a free event, so put it on your calendars! You don't want to miss it!!!

Participating OPS Middle Schools are:

Alfonza W. Davis Middle School

Beveridge Magnet Middle School

Bryan Middle School

Lewis & Clark Middle School

R.M. Marrs Magnet Middle School

Monroe Middle School

Morton Magnet Middle School

Norris Middle School

King Science Center

Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School