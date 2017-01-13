Exquisite Collaboration

Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Come join us at Bancroft Street Market and help us celebrate the New Year with some TALENTED Students!

Our Friday 2 on Vinton is always exciting and this year we have OPS middle schools participating in an annual art event - Exquisite Collaboration.

Over 400 canvases, from Omaha middle schools will come together, creating one installation through a single connecting line. Connecting our young leaders across the city.

You will definitely want one or a few to hang on your walls!! The paintings will be for sale. Proceeds go to the art departments of the OPS Middle Schools.

This is a free event, so put it on your calendars! You don't want to miss it!!!

Participating OPS Middle Schools are:

Alfonza W. Davis Middle School

Alfonza W. Davis Middle School

Beveridge Magnet Middle School

Bryan Middle School

Lewis & Clark Middle School

R.M. Marrs Magnet Middle School

Monroe Middle School

Morton Magnet Middle School

Norris Middle School

King Science Center

Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School

Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108

