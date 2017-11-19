Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death

to Google Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00

Scottish Rite Event Center 1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, California 92108

Dutch psychiatrist Boudewijn Chabot examines the ways we can hasten our death and the importance of advance planning. This documentary contains interviews of people whose loved ones used various methods and a doctor who helped someone die under the Dutch law. The pros and cons of these methods in achieving a peaceful death are discussed. This is a candid, specific, clear presentation of our choices and how they work.

Stay afterward to discuss our options!

Free and open to the public.

Hemlock Society of San Diego

www.hemlocksocietysandiego.org

Info
Scottish Rite Event Center 1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Film
619-233-4418
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death - 2017-11-19 13:30:00