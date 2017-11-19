Eyewitnesses - a documentary about choice at death

Dutch psychiatrist Boudewijn Chabot examines the ways we can hasten our death and the importance of advance planning. This documentary contains interviews of people whose loved ones used various methods and a doctor who helped someone die under the Dutch law. The pros and cons of these methods in achieving a peaceful death are discussed. This is a candid, specific, clear presentation of our choices and how they work.

Stay afterward to discuss our options!

Free and open to the public.

Hemlock Society of San Diego

www.hemlocksocietysandiego.org