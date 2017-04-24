FEATURE VII Julianne Moore in conversation with Alexander Payne

On Monday, April 24, 2017, Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore will join fellow Oscar winner Alexander Payne for Film Streams’ Feature VII. Proceeds from the event, held at the Holland Performing Arts Center, support Film Streams, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form.

The centerpiece of the evening will be an on-stage conversation between Payne and Moore about the actress’ acclaimed career and perspective on the medium, beginning at 7 pm. A post-party celebration will follow. Single tickets for the event will start at $35, with additional gift levels offering pre- and post-party options, and will go on sale to Film Streams Members on February 20 and to the general public beginning February 22. A limited amount of vouchers to the Feature VII main presentation for students and artists will be available.

Julianne Moore is widely recognized as one of the finest actors of her (or any) generation. She emerged in the 1990s through outstanding performances for such auteurs as Robert Altman (SHORT CUTS), Louis Malle (VANYA ON 42ND STREET), Paul Thomas Anderson (BOOGIE NIGHTS, MAGNOLIA), and the Coen brothers (THE BIG LEBOWSKI). Today, she’s recognized as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers, whether contributing in a supporting role (CHILDREN OF MEN, A SINGLE MAN) or taking the lead (SAFE, FAR FROM HEAVEN). After five well-deserved Oscar nominations, she won the award for Best Actress in 2015 for STILL ALICE, and will soon appear in several highly anticipated films: Todd Hayne’s WONDERSTRUCK, George Clooney’s SUBURBICON, and KINSMEN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE. Film Streams’ Feature VII will be a welcome-back of sorts for Moore, who as a child lived briefly in Omaha.

Payne — the lauded director of CITIZEN RUTH, ELECTION, ABOUT SCHMIDT, SIDEWAYS, THE DESCENDENTS, NEBRASKA, and the forthcoming DOWNSIZING — is an Omaha native and a founding member of Film Streams’ Board of Directors. He has been instrumental in each of the nonprofit’s benefit events. Feature began in July 2008 when Payne invited and interviewed actress Laura Dern. Over the following years, Feature guests have included Debra Winger (Feature 2009), Steven Soderbergh (Feature III), Jane Fonda (Feature IV), and director David O. Russell (Feature VI) – all invited by Payne. For Feature V, Payne was joined by the stars of NEBRASKA — Bruce Dern, Will Forte, and June Squibb — for an onstage conversation moderated by Film Streams Advisory Board Member, best-selling author and public radio host Kurt Andersen.

Funds raised through Feature VII will help support Film Streams’ day-to-day operations during a momentous year. This summer will see the 10th anniversary of the Ruth Sokolof Theater, the two-screen cinema opened by the nonprofit in North Downtown Omaha. Meanwhile, work is under way on Film Streams’ renovation of the 92-year-old Dundee Theater, which the organization intends to reopen by the end of the year.

Close to 500,000 patrons attended Film Streams’ programs over the past decade. In that time, the nonprofit has screened more than 450 new American independents, foreign films and documentaries, returned over 800 classics to the big screen, presented film-based collaborations with more than 200 partner organizations, and served well over 25,000 students through a variety of programs offered free of charge.

For questions about Feature VII, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259, ext. 11, or patrick@filmstreams.org. More event details and ticketing will be available at http://bit.ly/2kXAyOa.