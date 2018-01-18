feedback Reading + Workshop Series

KANEKO 1111 Jones Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Poets Nate Marshall, Ben Wenzl and Gina Keplinger pull back the curtain on their creative process and invite the audience to become part of the conversation. Join a community of readers and writers that provide working writers the space to read and discuss their art. An optional free writing workshop on January 20, led by Marshall, Wenzl and Keplinger, provides novice and experienced writers an opportunity to collaborate and strengthen their work.

Tickets are FREE, but registration is required and space is limited.

Info
KANEKO 1111 Jones Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Art, Workshop
402-341-3800
